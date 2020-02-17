[drake-praises-article-malone-as-“one-of-the-greatest-human-beings”]

Article Malone introduced Drake out onstage for a surprise performance at a clearly show in Toronto around the weekend

Posty, who is at this time touring in support of his most new album, ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’, gave the ground to Drizzy in his hometown in get to conduct hits ‘Money in the Grave’ and ‘Life is Good’ on Friday (February 14).

Immediately after his brief established, Drake showed his appreciation for Post Malone, contacting him “one of the finest human beings you will at any time face in your existence.”

“I just wanna let you know, in front of all these attractive folks from the best town in the world: this is 1 of the finest human beings you will ever experience in your everyday living. I enjoy you,” Drake told the Scotiabank Arena crowd.

View clips from the set below:

In the meantime, Post Malone has been announced as the latest headliner of the BST Hyde Park concert series in London.

This 12 months, the outside pageant takes place above two months in July — July 3-5 and July 10-12— and will see headline performances from the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Pearl Jam, Taylor Swift and Little Blend.

It is now been confirmed that Write-up Malone will head to Hyde Park on Thursday, July two, with a monthly bill of exclusive company to be introduced in because of program.