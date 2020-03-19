Drake Reportedly Self-Isolating Right after Partying with Kevin Durant, Who Tested Favourable for the Coronavirus

Picture: Ronald Martinez (Getty Photos)

Drake is ubiquitous.

Be it the Billboard charts, the clubs, or your girl’s DMs, the 6 God ain’t really hard to come across mainly because significantly like the coronavirus, he’s pulling up and demonstrating out each individual-damn-exactly where.

To that stop, remaining Mr. Congeniality has its pitfalls, as the Independent studies that the Grammy Award-profitable rapper is laying lower in Toronto and self-isolating just after exposing himself to the coronavirus. Final 7 days, he was viewed operating the streets of West Hollywood with his BFF Kevin Durant, who before long right after was unveiled to be the hottest target of the ongoing pandemic.

Drake even documented their outing on Instagram, publishing a picture of the two with the caption, “Life is a race and the grim reaper catches up…until then glasses up.”

There’s been no phrase on the “God’s Plan” rapper staying tested for COVID-19, but with a swath of other celebs and public figures confirming their possess analysis, it’s ideal to err on the aspect of warning.

It also places Drake’s selection to rock a Residence Alone hoodie through Activity 2 of the 2019 NBA Finals in a new gentle, looking at the parallels between their present predicament and that the hilarious hoodie was a very clear jab at Durant’s absence from the sequence at that point—due to a unpleasant quad injury.

We’re wishing Durant a fast restoration and hopefully, October’s Really Have is good far too.