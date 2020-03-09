Drake scoffed at the fact that there was a collapse at Jolly Rancher – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLc27d4c8f293f4d2648bb5e753d97d4d711%

The rapper of & # 39; In My Feelings & # 39; It opens up to having a bad time the last few days, which reaches the point that fills the glass and removes the only joy of packing.

It can make part of a cheerful rancher duck completely upset and realize your blessings at the same time. The 33-year-old rapper has shared his experience of having a collapse before reaching an epiphany as he tries to indulge in sweet caramel.

Complaining about a difficult time he had recently, the Canadian star wrote on Instagram Stories: “I have gone through some crazy days where I feel I can’t win …”Degrassi: the next generation“Alum said it only got worse after he withdrew the only guarantee enjoyed by the field.” Then I opened a cheerful contestant and fell to the floor of the car … then I looked at the pack and realized it was the last cherry, “he continued.

Still using the same story, Drake revealed how it made him realize his blessings. “and it was just a negative moment that summed up a series of difficult moments and i felt good, i understand this is my L i have to get it in sequence …” he continued to share, “and then i turned on my iphone , turned on the light and I realized that a watermelon was a cherry, so I got one … blessings to you all, it’s always there, you just have to find it. ”

Instead of sympathizing with him, many Instagram users criticized Drake for making a scandal about trivial matters. “This is the lightest skin thing I’ve ever read,” someone replied to Drake’s story. Another commented, “This girl does not pass the nun.”

“Cursed gay rascals really make you feel that way sometimes,” someone said sarcastically, as a fourth user wrote, “I wish my Ls would throw candy. A confused user asked,” what for? Is talking”.

“Imagine your only L this year is throwing a merry rush at your Bentley. I …”, another person was puzzled by Drake’s story. Another laughed, “I wish I only had lmao-type problems” as someone intervened, “Is a super rich, healthy and depressed super addicted to this?”

But there were some people who understood Drake’s story. “This is equivalent to having a really hard day and finally coming home and then releasing the keys trying to open the front door,” one shared.

Another explained: “Many of you are completely missing the point. Not a damn sweet one. It’s just like having a hard day at work. Come home and you can’t put your key in the lock and then toss the keys. You go crazy with the keys when you’re really up all day. ”

