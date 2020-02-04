Drake takes revenge on Bradley

Bradley (15-8, 6-4) vs Drake (15-8, 5-5)

Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 9 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley passes Drake after winning the previous matchup in Peoria for the season. The teams last played on December 31 when Drake made only five free throws in eight attempts, while the Braves scored 19 out of 22 on the way to their 80-72 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Bradley’s Darrell Brown, Nate Kennell and Koch Bar have together achieved 45 percent of all Braves this season, despite the trio’s performance dropping to 24 percent in the last five games.

SIMPLIFYING THE INJURY: Roman Penn has directly scored 42 percent of all Drake Field goals in the last five games. The Junior Guard has 19 field goals and 31 assists in these games.

WINLESS WHEN: Bradley is 0-6 if he scores less than 64 points and 15-2 if he scores 64 or more.

PERFECT WHEN: The Bulldogs are 8-0 if at least four of their players score 10 or more, and 7: 8 if less than these two digits. The Braves are 9-0 if they keep opponents at 60 points or less and 6-8 if opponents exceed 60 points.

DID YOU KNOW THAT Bradley ranks first among the MVC teams with an offensive rebound of 33.3 percent? The Braves have an average of 11.8 offensive boards per game.

For more information on AP College basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com