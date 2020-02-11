Drake wants to extend the series against Missouri St.

Drake (16-9, 6-6) vs Missouri State (11-14, 5-7)

JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM LINE: Drake is aiming for the sixth consecutive win in the head-to-head series against Missouri State. Drake has won an average of 6 points in his last five bears wins. Missouri State’s last win in the series came on February 18, 2017, a 76-73 win.

.CLUTCH COOK: Keandre Cook has connected in 40.5 percent of 126 3-pointer attempts and has lost 24 times 8 times in his last five games. He also made 81.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: Missouri State is 0-9 this year if it allows 71 points or more and 11-5 if opponents hold less than 71.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The bears are 7-0 if they have eight or more steals and 4:14 if they miss this mark. The Bulldogs are 7-0 if at least five of their players score in double digits and 9: 9 year-on-year.

DID YOU KNOW THAT: Missouri State ranks second among the MVC teams with an offensive rebound share of 31 percent. The bears have scored an average of 10.4 offensive boards per game and 12.3 per game in the last three games.

