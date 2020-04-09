Drake’s ‘Toosie Slide’ Is Perfect It’s a Paradoxical Design and you’ve made a mistake for yourself.

Drake’s “Toosie Slide” is one of the greatest songs in the world today. However, while most people are not concerned with the places they see in the song, the criminal does not teach the listeners to perform a new dance, he tells them how make it to Michael Jackson’s moonwalk!

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 17: Drake joins the VOX Chubbs Forum at Allure on December 17, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia ((Photo by Prince Williams / Wireimage)

Forgiveness for the offender

The latest Drake video, called for social media and dance artist Toosie, is set to unite him with the Ayo and Teo dancers, but they are still unable to access also due to cross-linking between the coronavirus (COVID-19) virus. Toosie, along with other fun people like SheLovesMeechie, traveled with Drake on the Summer Sixteen tour.

Some journalists have been posting news about how the “Toosie Slide” team is studying the phenomenon that can translate it into this genre. She makes the point because the song is, “I can dance like Michael Jack-son.”

Although people on the social media are known for singing on the moonwalk, Drake did reveal the specifics of the song on Live Time. It was located on the live stream from OVO Mark.

Drake says, “When I first made that song I was just talking about the moonwalk. But Toosie made a splash on that **, I didn’t know it was a similar song. “

He continued, “We just enjoy being comfortable. It’s kind of the way.

Drake on Live talks to Toosie Slide & ends the album: “when I first made that song I was just talking about the moonwalk … But Toosie made that sound I didn’t know it’s a song we all love … the fun is to make it fun. Albums by the way “pic.twitter.com/YGDIkErKE8

– æ (@annelokelanii) April 7, 2020

Lovers approved the show

Some of the most intriguing and surprising “Toosie Slide” is about working on the moon. However, some think the police have gone too far.

“I know it’s a song in there but it really explains the meaning of the moonwalk in the toosie slide. Do I know what the orange moon looks like? Right foot (elbow) upper, left foot … ankle (heel) upper, foot ankle. Add MJ words. Remember if you ask me, ”said one.

Someone once said, “GUYS !!! TOOSIE’S MOTHER WAS THE MOONWALK’S MOST WAY.

Drake looks to be able to create a track for TikTok tournaments and keep Michael Jackson at the same time.