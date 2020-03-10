Drama Due to Jyotiraditya Scindie’s Resignation from Congress: 10 Points – News from India

Former Union Minister Jyotiraditye Scindia’s resignation will be a major blow to the Congress, which is now fighting its back against the wall to keep the government in Madhya Pradesh. Ahead of his resignation, Scindia declined to speak to any Congress leader as the party was late trying to accommodate him. Here are 10 points of the drama that unfolded on Tuesday:

First Jyotiraditya Scindia met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday morning, along with Home Alliance Minister Amit Shah.

Second Scindia leaves PM Modi’s residence at 11:40 p.m.

Third Scindia sends his resignation letter to party president Sonia Gandhi saying that now is the time for him to move on.

4thCongress immediately excludes Scindia for counter-party activities.

5, Scindia is likely to join the BJP soon

6thAccording to sources, Scindia can get Rajya Sabha bond from BJP

7th Scindi’s resignation arrived on the 75th anniversary of the birth of his father, Madhavrao Scindia.

8th The Congress has not been able to reach Scindie since the drama began on Monday, after more than a dozen Madhya Pradesh loyalty members of the local government flew to BJP-administered Karnataka.

9th Scindie’s resignation deepens the crisis facing the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

10th Leaders of Congress close to Scindii claimed that some senior leaders in Madhya Pradesh had tried to remove him beyond it since the party formed the government in 2018 after a period of 15 years.

