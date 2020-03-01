Draw of the semifinal of the Scottish Cup: Celtic will experience Aberdeen, Hearts drawn with Hibernian | Soccer news

Celtic are the holders of the Scottish Cup

Celtic will facial area Aberdeen in the semifinal of the Scottish Cup right after beating St Johnstone one- in Sunday's final tie, although Hibernian will enjoy Hearts in an Edinburgh derby in the other semifinal.

The Hoops achieved Aberdeen at the exact same stage of past year's competitors, winning three- ahead of beating Hearts in the Hampden final.

Celtic was also victorious when the two sides met in the final of 2017, as perfectly as in the remaining of the Scottish League Cup final 12 months.

A aim from a free kick by Ryan Christie in the 81st minute proved to be ample to overcome St Johnstone's challenge at McDiarmid Park on Sunday.

The Dons secured their place in the final 4 with a 2- gain above St Mirren the day prior to, many thanks to an early intention by Lewis Ferguson and a penalty by Sam Cosgrove at the time of detention.

Hearts reserved his spot in the semifinals with a 1- victory versus the Rangers in Tynecastle following Oliver Bozanic took gain of a defensive confusion from Steven Gerrard's team to score.

Hibernian, who at last received the Scottish Cup in 2016 soon after 116 years, defeated Inverness 5-two on Easter Street on Friday in the initial of the quarterfinals.

The semifinal matches will be performed on the weekend of Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 April.

Draw of the semifinals of the Scottish Cup:

Celtic vs Aberdeen

Hearts vs Hibernian