Draymond Eco-friendly Calls Kevin Durant “Elephant in Place” With Warriors

Kevin Durant receives congratulations from Draymond Green. (Ronald Cortes/Getty)

When they were nevertheless teammates in Golden State, Draymond Environmentally friendly consistently referred to Kevin Durant as a bitch, in accordance to reviews. Now that Durant has still left the Warriors and is a member of the Brooklyn Nets, Inexperienced is contacting him some thing various.

Just after viewing the initial two episodes of The Very last Dance on Sunday night time and observing some of the elements that led Michael Jordan’s dynasty with the Chicago Bulls to drop apart, Environmentally friendly drew some parallels to what happened with the Warriors and Durant. Speaking on Uninterrupted’s WRTS: Right after Occasion, Environmentally friendly referred to Durant as “the elephant in the place.”

“Kevin took the one-year offer on his very own. So that was sort of the elephant in the room,” Eco-friendly said. “And although [coach] Steve Kerr’s strategy was like, ‘Hey, guys, let’s approach this yr mainly because we don’t know what upcoming yr delivers,’ you’ve received Kevin’s contract, you’ve bought [Klay Thompson]’s deal, and I kind of obtained thrown in that agreement issue, despite the fact that I experienced another calendar year right after that calendar year, which was this 12 months. And so that was form of the elephant in the home, and whilst Steve would form of hit on it, [saying], ‘Let’s just enjoy this year for what it is for the reason that we do not know what up coming year retains,’ it did not necessarily carry the identical fat since what should have occurred was Kevin occur out and say, ‘Hey, man, this is it, so let’s do this,’ or, ‘This is not it.’”

Durant’s deficiency of determination to staying with the group cast a shadow above the Warriors previous time and was surely one of the good reasons why the staff was unable to get a third consecutive NBA championship. Injuries, like a ruptured Achilles for Durant and torn ACL for Thompson, also played a large component in the Warriors getting rid of to the winner Toronto Raptors.

When the NBA does resume engage in and Durant is balanced adequate to return, looking at him just take on his old staff and Green will be ought to-see Tv set.

Subscribe below for our free of charge day-to-day e-newsletter.

Read the complete story at ESPN