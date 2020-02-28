[drb-hicom-returns-to-the-black]

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — DRB-Hicom Bhd swung to the black with a internet gain of RM358.97 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2019, from a web loss of RM5. million in the preceding year’s corresponding period of time.

The conglomerate, which final year changed its monetary calendar year conclude from March 31 to December 31, attributed the improved overall performance mainly to the automotive organization.

That segment led the advancement in the group’s profits, which improved 16.nine per cent 12 months-on-12 months (y-o-y) to RM10.54 billion, it reported in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

The automotive earnings rose 33.four for each cent y-o-y to RM7.04 billion, offsetting the contraction in the services and properties sectors’ revenue.

“This (the car sector’s effectiveness) was in line with the renewed popularity of carmaker Proton which bought 100,821 models in the calendar year beneath overview,” DRB-Hicom stated.

In the products and services sector, income slipped by RM161.5 million y-o-y in the nine months to RM3.20 billion thanks to decrease contribution from Pos Malaysia and Lender Muamalat Malaysia, it reported in a statement.

The lower contribution was also due to the de-consolidation of Alam Flora Sdn Bhd’s success from the team in November 2019 as the waste management company was disposed to Malakoff Corporation Bhd.

For the three-month interval finished Dec 31, 2019, DRB-Hicom accomplished a internet profit of RM272.68 million, up from RM73.02 million in the same period in 2018.

Income enhanced to RM3.50 billion from RM3.17 billion previously.

DRB-Hicom stated it remained positive on its outlook for 2020 amid a tough landscape. It mentioned that the automotive sector would continue being the largest profits contributor, with the launches of new versions by various marques in the team this year.

The team said the implementation of the new tariff for business postage and worldwide businesses by Pos Malaysia as nicely as the enterprise restructuring would strengthen its financial overall performance.

“The group’s other firms in defence, aerospace, banking, expert services and house segments will carry on to improve their enterprise situation amid rigid levels of competition while preserving prudence in working expense,” it extra. — Bernama