Dream On, Dreamer announced today (February 11th) a new album and a national tour – both of which are the last Metalcore bands in Melbourne.

The ARIA award-winning band will release their fifth and last album on March 27, titled “What if I tell you it won’t get better”. The announcement coincides with the release of the new single “Feel So Empty”.

Less than a week after the album Dream On was released, Dreamer will go on an extensive tour after 11 years to disappoint the band. The last tour starts in Cairns in the far north of Queensland and ends in Belgrave, a suburb of the Melbourne-based band.

Check out the band’s new video for the single “Feel So Empty”:

In a Dream On press release, Dreamer stated that they were “at a crossroads where other areas of our personal lives require care and attention to be focused.”

“With a heavy heart we are announcing the end of an era that was Dream On, Dreamer,” the band continued.

“We will never take for granted the incredibly rare gift we have been blessed with – the experiences we have had through music, the connections we have made to people and the community we have been so lucky with, to be part of them. This band has shaped us all so personally. We feel very connected to our fans for all of this. “

Tickets for all shows are now available on Dreamer’s Dream On website.

Dream On, the last Dreamer tour dates in Australia are:

Cairns, Edgehill Tavern (April 2)

Townsville, Dalrymple Hotel (3)

Gladstone, Harvey Road Tavern (4)

Ipswich, Racehorse Hotel (9)

Brisbane, crowbar (11)

Kellyville Ridge, Ettamogah Hotel (16)

Newcastle the Little Ballroom (17)

Sydney, crowbar (18)

Frankston, Pier Hotel (23)

Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory (May 1)

Perth, Badlands (2)

Hobart the Altar (9)

Melbourne Corner Hotel (15)

Belgrave, Sooki Lounge (22)