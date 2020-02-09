DreamCatcher SuA talks about participating in the ATEEZ concert with their group comrades + praises their skills

DreamCatcher SuA praised ATEEZ’s skills after attending their concert with teammates this weekend!

On February 9, SuA hosted a Naver V Live show to chat with fans before bed. At one point, one of her fans asked her what she had done so far, and she revealed that all DreamCatcher had gone to see ATEEZ’s first Korean concert at the Olympic Hall in Seoul.

“Today, all the members (DreamCatcher) went to see the ATEEZ concert together,” explained SuA, before sharing that she had been impressed by the skills of the rookie group.

“Their performances were really amazing and they were very cool,” she said. “Their songs are really good and their music is exactly my style. (The concert) was really great. “

DreamCatcher is currently preparing to return with their first studio album “Dystopia: The Tree of Language” on February 18. Check out their latest teasers here!

Meanwhile, after successfully completing two concerts in Seoul this weekend, ATEEZ will begin its world tour “The Fellowship: Map the Treasure” this spring.

