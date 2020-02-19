[dreamcatcher-talks-about-their-strengths,-their-followers,-and-their-new-idea]

Dreamcatcher not long ago came back with their 1st whole-size studio album titled “Dystopia: The Tree of Language,” and opened up in an job interview about what their comeback has been like.

When questioned about why they chose to seem as a result of the V application as routinely as they do, the users claimed, “Since there are so several chances to fulfill our fans offline, we pick out to chat with them on the internet or to greet them as a result of the V app. We get a large amount of strength from the assist our supporters give us that way.”

They admitted that the downside to conference with followers this way is the publicity to destructive responses. Yoohyeon reported, “You simply cannot be delighted all the time. Of study course there are some feedback that sting, but [I’m] the variety to try out and go previous it.” SuA additional, “For just about every unfavorable remark, there are a ton more responses that are constructive.”

JiU also stated, “The followers are seriously great about reporting destructive feedback. I attain a lot of power realizing that we have them on our facet.”

The interview then moved on to their strengths as a team. “[What makes us unique is] that we are storytellers,” explained Siyeon. “It’s a vibe that only we can generate, and [the fans] actually like that about us.” JiU extra, “We’re truly excellent on phase. When we conduct, we try to make the lovers prevail over with emotion. Also, we users are basically pretty near, so we attempt to clearly show that romantic relationship through our performances.”

They also opened up on their ideas about their new thought with “Dystopia: The Tree of Language.” JiU mentioned, “We all appreciate the do the job that we do. Alongside one another we triumph over the complicated times, and by that process, we all develop the stepping stones [we need to succeed]. Instead than pondering ‘I want to succeed’ or ‘I want to do perfectly,’ we are all of the thoughts that we assume, ‘We want to pay out back again the love that we’ve been specified.’ By people usually means, our to start with album [was created] as a way for us to pay back again that enjoy.”

Lastly, on the subject of their objectives, Siyeon claimed, “We want the lovers to say, ‘DreamCatcher did things their way.’ We want them to really feel that we’ve place our personal own stamp on items, and we want them to assume, ‘As anticipated from DreamCatcher’ this time as well.”

They closed out the interview by expressing, “We want to present off a beast-like idol image. Like the kind you may only encounter on a safari. We users are doing work out in real daily life to improve our muscular energy, as perfectly.”

DreamCatcher dropped their to start with studio album on February 18, and will be accomplishing comeback phases with the title music, “Scream.” Verify out the cinematic songs video beneath if you haven’t already!

