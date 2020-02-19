[dreamcatcher-tops-itunes-charts-all-around-the-planet-with-“dystopia:-the-tree-of-language”]

DreamCatcher is undertaking phenomenally on the charts!

Next the release of DreamCatcher’s 1st total album “Dystopia: The Tree of Language” on February 18, the album topped iTunes album charts in eight regions such as Argentina, Ecuador, Latvia, Malaysia, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, and Vietnam. In addition to ranking No. four in the United States, DreamCatcher rated in the best 10 of iTunes album charts in 25 regions which include Austria, Canada, Russia, Australia, Germany, Poland, Spain, and a lot more.

Moreover, DreamCatcher’s title keep track of “Scream” obtained constructive outcomes on domestic realtime audio charts as nicely, acquiring No. 6 on Bugs, No. 30 on Genie, and No. 38 on Soribada. In individual, 11 out of the 14 tracks from DreamCatcher’s album rated in just the best 100 on Bugs.

DreamCatcher will start out their promotions by Mnet’s “M Countdown” on February 20. If you haven’t by now, just take a glimpse at DreamCatcher’s hottest comeback MV here!

