If you’ve ever experienced a riot of crazy or scary dreams in this pandemic, you’re not alone, and everyone wants to know what these visions mean … now even more. than ever before.

Online dream analysis sites tell us that there is a clear link between the presence of U.S. coronavirus. and increased dream pursuits. According to the Dream Bible, the highest-sought-after deals include mountains and floods … often part of overcoming challenges and facing unexpected uncertainties. That checks.

The Aisling Dream Interpretation says it has seen a surge in searches for catastrophic or end-world dreams – similar to what happened after 9/11. We are told a huge difference now that many people dream about hanging out with friends at a bar. Again … not necessarily Freud.

Near the decoder Lauri Loewenberg says his main dream pursuit since March 15 is “grandparents die” … which is sad, but points out that as COVID-19 it’s much harder to live for the elderly. His # 2 search terms are hurricanes, rain or tornadoes. Lauri says rain should represent sadness, while tornadoes represent anxiety and anxiety.

In a much darker note … Lauri says “child is missing / taken away” is his third search term – more specifically related to the fear of losing a family member to the virus . She added that this is possible too because parents miss certain aspects of their children’s normal lives … such as going to school or meeting friends.

Here’s another strange one – Cafe A Soul’s Dream Quest has seen an increase in searches for dreams about male genitals. We were told that it had to do with concerns of power and vitality. Alrighty then.

Some of the other key topics in the dream of ascension, and their possible implications:

– bathroom (trying to get a problem)

– wolves (weakness and fear)

– mice … the animal, no Tekashi69 (lack of confidence)

– aliens (facing something unlike anything previously known)

– Bug or snake bites (fear of disease or toxic condition)

– fall (feeling helpless or things going in the wrong direction)

So, yeah … sleep hard?