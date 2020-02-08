Dreamworld Rocky Hollow Log Ride to close the news from Queensland

Dreamworld has discontinued another of its classic rides – the Rocky Hollow Log Ride.

The theme park made a statement about the decision to stop operating the 38-year-old voyage and claimed that the scheduled maintenance was the reason.

It is the third ride management that has been closed since the Thunder River Rapids Ride was canceled in 2016. Four people were killed.

With the results of an investigation of the Thunder River Rapids tragedy in a few weeks, Rocky Hollow has seen its own problems in recent years.

In 2016, a park visitor fell into the water from the trip before tree trunks were reported to fall on him.

According to Dreamworld, the trip has not been in operation for months. Maintenance is now too expensive to cover.

“The ride was one of the more idyllic trips we loved as a kid. When we got older, we took our kids with us,” a Dreamworld visitor told 9News.