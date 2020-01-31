Drew Bree’s “All For” shares Saints’ quarterback job with Taysom Hill

Drew Brees from the New Orleans Saints and Taysom Hill. (Jonathan Bachman / Getty)

On Friday, the NFL leader overtaking yards and touchdowns said he would be happy to return to the league as a part-time player in 2020.

Speaking to NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, prospective free agent Drew Brees said he’d be able to share the quarterback reps with Taysom Hill next season when they are both back with the Saints in New Orleans next season.

“When I’m back and Taysom is by my side, call the games that put us in the best position to win,” said Brees. “If that means Taysom Hill takes 30 snapshots per game, then 25 snapshots per game. I’m all for it. “

The 41-year-old QB’s comments follow a report by ProFootballTalks Mike Florio that New Orleans wants Brees to return with the team in 2020 to facilitate the move from Hill, who will take over the reins in the full-time position in 2021.

“Even if Brees comes back,” said Florio. “Hill will be used much more often in 2020 as part of the team’s offensive – especially given the private regret that Hill, if only a little more, was used for the wild card loss against the (Minnesota) Vikings the Saints would most likely have won the game. “

Sources at ESPN also confirmed that New Orleans has a real interest in using a two-quarter system next season

“Another win at a championship while Hill continued to evolve would satisfy the locker room and an aging but talented defense ready for another run in San Francisco,” said Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler of The Worldwide Leader.

If it’s true, it’s a fairly ambitious plan, but it doesn’t seem to be completely atypical for New Orleans coach Sean Payton.

For it to work, Saints Brees and Hill would have to return, both of whom will make a free choice in March.

When Brees plays football in 2020, he said it will only be for the saints. If he retires, it could be an option to step into the broadcast booth.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.