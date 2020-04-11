Drew Brees chooses NBC, treating ESPN a massive first-come, first-served deal

Again for ESPN’s plans to revitalize Monday Night Football Coverage, Saints quarterback Drew Brees has decided to sign with NBC after his playing days are over.

The contract with NBC will be realized as soon as Brees retires from professional football and will see the player eventually joining NBC Sunday night football broadcast equipment. According to the New York Post, Brees is now considered to be the favorite to replace Cris Collinsworth for NBC’s broadcast.

“Like all NFL fans, we expect Drew to continue his Hall of Fame career this fall, and we are confident that his after-playing career will be as successful,” said NBC Sports’s spokesman in a statement.

The Breads will likely be joining Mike Tirico sometime after the 2022 season, as Trico moves on to Al Michaels.

Races will not come together Sunday night football however, issued out of the box. He allegedly will first work as a Notre Dame football game analyst and studio analyst Football Night in America to gain good faith.

Brees still has two years left for the $ 50 million contract with the Saints, though many suspect he will only play one.

Brees reportedly approved a $ 6 million deal with ESPN to sign with NBC. The document also reported that ESPN rejected a counter offer made by Brees. Although the exact amount was not published, it is likely that a Super Bowl winner’s agreement with NBC is lower than that of ESPN. But a source said Brees thought it was more a growth opportunity with NBC than ESPN.

ESPN, meanwhile, continues to find clutter in its plans to replace Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland Monday Night Football.

In February, Tony Romo moved to ESPN and signed a $ 17 million contract with CBS as a network analyst. The following month, future Hall of Famer Peyton Manning rejected ESPN’s offer Monday Night Football. And Chargers first quarterback Philip Rivers decided to sign with the Indianapolis Colts instead of becoming a reporter.

In addition, CBS rejected ESPN’s request for Al Michaels MNF equipment

