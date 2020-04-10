Drew Brees symptoms post-retirement offer with NBC over ESPN

Picture by SirusXM

NEW ORLEANS- The New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is signing with NBC Sports more than ESPN, a agreement that will start off article-retirement environment him up for telecasts significantly just after his athletic vocation.

The 41-yr-outdated will be groomed as a probable substitute for Chris Collinsworth on “Sunday Night Football.”

“Like all NFL lovers, we search ahead to observing Drew keep on his Corridor of Fame job this slide, and we are self-confident his write-up-actively playing vocation will be just as effective,” NBC Athletics spokesman Greg Hughes reported.

NBC has presently installed a succession strategy for Collinsworth’s SNF lover, Al Michaels. Subsequent the 2022 Tremendous Bowl, Mike Tirico will choose above for Michaels whole-time.

On retiring from the Saints, Brees is envisioned to get started a video game analyst on Notre Dame football and as a studio analyst for “Soccer Night time in The usa.”

NBC offered Brees on the posture and company as it is “the most effective put to triumph,” New York Write-up reports.

NBC could incorporate a second NFL package, which would let Brees and Collinsworth to the two be No. 1s. If not, Brees will be in the on-deck circle.

Brees signed a two-yr, $50 million deal with the Saints, even though there is a emotion this could be his ultimate year. Whilst ESPN was assumed to be the optimum bidder for Brees in the $6 million selection, NBC’s present is mentioned to be aggressive with it.

As for ESPN, its search to change Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland on “Monday Night time Football” continues.