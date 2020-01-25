Drew Brees talks to Saints about his NFL future in New Orleans

Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints during a 2019 prep game. (Chris Graythen / Getty)

After 14 seasons in New Orleans and 19 in the NFL overall, Drew Brees sounds like he has at least one in him.

Brees, a free agent in March, announced that NFL Media’s Jane Slater was expecting to get a deal with the Saints to return to the team once the two sides begin contract negotiations.

Although the NFL leader in passing yards and touchdowns didn’t specifically say he’ll be returning to New Orleans, he said the only team he could play for in 2020 and later are the Saints.

“I’ve never been in the situation where I thought about the idea (to return),” said Brees. “For each of these contracts, I don’t know how many there were. I’ve played with them for 14 years. It’s not about whether, but when. In this phase of my career, it is not a matter of course that I come back every year, but at that time I will always be a saint. “

When he talks about his contract negotiations with the Saints: “It is not a question of whether it is finished, but when.”

This is good news for New Orleans, as the other two quarterbacks on their squad, veteran Teddy Bridgewater and gadget player Taysom Hill, also have contracts expiring and the agency will be free in March.

It is likely that Bridgewater, who went 5-0 starter for the Saints this season while Brees was out with a thumb injury, will be gone, but there’s a good chance Hill will come back with New Orleans as he’s relative should be affordable keep.

Bree’s hint that he’ll be back in New Orleans in 2020 is also noteworthy because it was rumored that an unknown television station was considering the possibility of hiring him as an NFL analyst, hoping the 41-year-old could be the one next Tony Romo.

