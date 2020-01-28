Drew Brees thrilled the audience in the National Geographic game show

Image via National Geographic

In the National Geographic’s Brain Games episode on Monday night, New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees demonstrated the skills that will make him a future Hall of Famer.

The game show, which aims to investigate how super people hacked their brains in everyday life, challenged Brees with a series of mental tests. The show’s host, comedian Keegan-Michael Key, says her guests are superior in terms of perception, decision-making, and spatial awareness.

The games included cognitive flexibility tests that assessed Brees’ precision and mental ability to quickly analyze his available options.

“You really have to sort out the chaos that surrounds you, don’t you?” Brees said in explaining the mindset of a high-level quarterback. “There are all kinds of craziness, you have free footsteps, you have things that break. At the end of the day, how can you make quick decisions that are very good decisions, avoid mistakes and keep the ball moving down the field to score. “

You can see some highlights from the episode below.