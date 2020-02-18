[drew-brees-will-return-to-saints-for-his-20th-nfl-season]

Drew Brees designs to return to the New Orleans Saints for his 20th NFL season.

The 13-time Professional Bowl quarterback introduced Tuesday on Instagram he will participate in once again in the upcoming year.

“My feelings about the 2020 period! I appear ahead to the grind and the journey, for the reward at the finish will be worth it!!!” Brees said. “Love you #WhoDatNation. Let us make another run at it!”

Brees, 41, will become a free agent when the new league yr starts March 18 if he has not agreed to a new agreement with the Saints by that time. He did not expose any specifics on Tuesday’s Instagram write-up about a probable contract with the workforce.

The announcement supplies some essential clarity for the Saints, who also have choices to make on backup quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill. Bridgewater, 27, is set to grow to be an unrestricted no cost agent and could generate a starting up chance elsewhere. Hill, 29, is a limited totally free agent and could be retained even if yet another crew signals him to an give sheet.

Brees said following the Saints’ period ended with a wild-card decline to the Minnesota Vikings that he required to weigh his solutions for the long run. Now established to be back again in motion for another yr, he will test to fend off Tom Brady to retain his NFL document for profession passing yards (77,416) and landing passes (547). Brady is not much powering at 74,571 passing yards and 541 landing passes.

In 2019, Brees led the NFL with a 74.3% completion charge that concluded second in NFL heritage to only his mark from the earlier calendar year. Nevertheless he missed 5 game titles early in the 12 months owing to a thumb injury, he was named the NFL’s offensive participant of the thirty day period for December immediately after throwing for 15 touchdowns without the need of an interception in the closing four games. He also set the one-game completion percentage file by connecting on 29 of 30 passes in a Week 15 gain in excess of the Indianapolis Colts.

