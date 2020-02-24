drew-carey-states-he-murdered-amie-harwick-&-#-39-scared-of-dying-&-#-39-of-her-ex-boyfriend

%MINIFYHTML26b7d1457f74a08bca7ab39a830b35ec11%

In honor of his ex-fiancee, the comedian and television temperament also offered a playlist he created for her in 2018 for the duration of the February 21 broadcast of his Sirius XM radio present.

The alleged murderer of the murdered sex therapist Amie Harwick harassed her for a decade, in accordance to her ex-girlfriend, Drew Carey.

The devastated comic and television personality honored his late ex in the course of his radio present Sirius XM on Friday night (February 21), sobbing when he presented a playlist he created for Harwick when they ended up together in 2018.

He uncovered that he experienced “a mortal concern” of Gareth Pursehouse, a former boyfriend accused of his murder.

Pursehouse confronted Harwick at the XBiz grownup field awards ceremony in Los Angeles in January, according to reports. She alerted the police officers, but they couldn’t do anything at that time.

“Gareth knew that Amie was going to be in XBiz. He stalked her there and went insane,” the grownup actress reported. Jasmine St. Claire He says. “He was at the awards doing the job as a photographer, but his habits was abusive and threatening. He was screaming and screaming.”

“Amie explained to me immediately after the incident that she was concerned he would show up in her property. She went to the law enforcement, but they did not choose it very seriously. She was definitely obsessed with her.”

Harwick, 38, fell to his loss of life from his third-ground balcony at the beginning of February 15 for the duration of an alleged struggle with Pursehouse.

Honoring his ex-fiancee on his “Friday Night time Freak-Out” plan on Small Steven’s “Underground Garage” on Sirius XM, Carey said Harwick was terrified of Pursehouse, with whom she experienced earlier dated.

He additional: “In September 2018, I was in a beautiful, fantastic and very best marriage of my lifestyle with a girl named Amie Harwick. She was a sexual therapist and mental overall health advocate. She had a doctorate and a master’s diploma, and she was beautiful. and funny, I deeply concerned men and women and improved their life and it was a pleasure to be with her, I was so in appreciate with her.

“I just want to say, I’m so broken. Even after we finished, we still beloved every single other extremely a great deal. Even while we broke the engagement, I was nevertheless so in really like with her. And she beloved me also.”

The devastated Carey, who also presents the American tv clearly show “The Rate is Ideal,” introduced strategies to just take two months off and included: “I am actually not in a situation to function or entertain anyone at this time.”