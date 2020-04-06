Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar Square Depart Tonight

After an eventful first night, WrestleMania 36 continues with the second night of the biggest show of the WWE calendar year.

WWE appears to have chosen to place most of the high profile matches on the second night of WrestleMania 36, ​​which will include four title matches, Edge in-ring returns and a highly anticipated dispute between “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and John Cena.

Edge sees his first in-ring action in nine years and will face Randy Orton in a very personal match. Orton has done everything in his power to force Edge back to retirement, but “Rated R Superstar” doesn’t have it and seems to prove to Orton why he deserves to return to WWE.

Charlotte Flair took her championship opportunity from winning this year’s Royal Rumble to take part in the NXT Women’s Champion, Rhea Ripley. Flair looks to reclaim the title that began his journey to become a star in WWE while Ripley wants to prove that he can survive with the best of them.

NXT can see a big change in its weekly programming if Charlotte pulls a win.

Speaking of the Royal Rumbles, Drew McIntyre won his match to win the title at Brock Lesnar. McIntyre has waited years for this opportunity and will try to get rid of the WWE Championship from Brock and become a regular part of Monday Night RAW again.

And finally, John Cena returned to compete with his old rival Bray Wyatt. “The Fiend” seems to be taking revenge on Cena for what happened at WrestleMania 30, but can Cena overcome that obstacle again when she fights with Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House match?

If you enjoy the Boneyard match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker starting Saturday, you won’t want to miss this.

Here are the confirmed matches at WrestleMania 36 Night 2:

Liv Morgan vs Natalya

Rhea Ripley (c) vs Charlotte Flair – NXT Women’s Championship Match

Street Profits (c) vs Angel Garza and Austin Theory – RAW Tag Team Championship Match

Aleister Black vs Bobby Lashley

Otis vs Dolph Ziggler

Edge vs Randy Orton – Last Standing Match

John Cena vs “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt – Firefly Fun House Match

Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Lacey Evans – Smack Down Women’s Championship Match

Brock Lesnar (c) vs Drew McIntyre – WWE Championship Game

Fans will want to listen tonight to see possible changes to the title, surprise winners and maybe a match that everyone will talk about. Here’s all that happened at WrestleMania 36 Night 2:

WWE

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 36 NIGHTS 2 RESULTS

Liv Morgan vs Natalya – Kickoff match

Morgan won through Pinfall after roll up

Rhea Ripley (c) vs Charlotte Flair – NXT Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte won by sending after Figure 8

The match was around 30 minutes

Aleister Black vs Bobby Lashley (with Lana)

Black wins through pinfall after hitting Black Mass when Bobby goes for the Spear

The end result was made when Lashley was about to hit Dominator in Black, but Lana shouted from outside to hit Aleister with Spear.

Interview with Bayley and Sasha Banks

Bayley said this was the most unfair challenge in history because he had to defeat four other women. He said that everyone tried to destroy it and Sasha Banks was separate and said that no one would destroy them.

Bayley left but Sasha kept coming back. Kayla Braxton said that Sasha Banks has won every women’s championship for Women’s Smackdown and asked how badly she wanted it. Sasha said that we must wait and see.

Otis vs Dolph Ziggler (with Sonya Deville)

Otis won through Pinfall after Caterpillar

The final result was made when Sonya turned the attention of the referee to allow Ziggler to take a low blow to Otis. This causes Mandy Rose to come out and beat Sonya outside and roll her in the ring. While the referee tends to Sonya, Mandy hits Ziggler with a low blow.

After the match, Mandy and Otis kiss and he takes her to the back.

Edge vs Randy Orton – Last Standing Match

Before the bell, Orton – who was dressed as a cameraman – hit Edge with RKO

Edge won after hitting Orton with Con-chair-to

Before it was finished, Orton tried to hit Edge with a chair-to, but Edge hit the triangle standing on Randy. He then stopped the referee’s count so he could hit the chairman’s chair, when he cried.

24/7 Championship Segments

Mojo Rawley ran chased by other wrestlers when a large scrum occurred at the bottom of the perch. Rob Gronkowski dives into a crowd of wrestlers and Mojo pins. Gronkowski is a new 24/7 Champion.

Street Profits (c) vs Austin Theory and Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega) – RAW Tag Team Championship Match

Street Profits won through Pinfall after Ford broke Pinfall with Frog Splash, which allowed Dawkins to get a cover on Theory.

After the match, Theory and Garza attacked The Street Profits. Zelina Vega even got involved with the beatdown. Bianca Belair came out to save and hit Vega with KOD.

Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Tamina vs. Naomi – SmackDown Women’s Elimination Match

Tamina was eliminated first after the four women hit the upper rope moving at him and covered it at the same time

Naomi was eliminated after submitting it to the Bank Report

Sasha Banks was knocked out after the Women’s Rights of Lacey Evans – Pinfall was established when Lacey left for Bayley, but the champion moved out of the way and Evans hit Sasha instead. This follows an argument between Bayley and Sasha after the champion hit Banks with his knee in the corner accidentally.

Bayley eliminated Lacey who had been erected when Sasha returned to the ring and hit Evans with Back Stabber. After the bell, Sasha returned the belt to Bayley

John Cena vs “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt – Firefly Fun House Match

Brock Lesnar (c) vs Drew McIntyre – WWE Championship Game