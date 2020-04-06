Drew McIntyre Defeated Brock Lesnar to Win WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36

Maybe not as he imagined, but Drew McIntyre won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 by defeating Brock Lesnar.

McIntyre will survive three F-5s to become the first WWE superstar from England to become world champions. It takes four Claymores themselves to get rid of “The Beast,” but nothing prevents “Scotish Terminator” from winning the top title on Monday Night RAW.

Now that McIntyre has defeated Brock Lesnar, Monday Night RAW will never be the same. Whenever WWE returns to the arena with fans again, it will be interesting to see where McIntyre goes from here and who he will go next.

The road to victory is very long for McIntyre. After reentering WWE in the early 2000s, Drew was pegged as the next big thing by Mr. McMahon himself. However, when he will become the Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion, McIntyre himself will admit that he is in his own head. This will lead to its eventual release in 2011.

This release will wake McIntyre, because he will work on the independent stage for five years before returning to WWE as part of the NXT brand. He will become the NXT Champion, but lost to Andrade before being injured. Once he recovers, McIntyre will return as part of the RAW brand.

He will float in the top center card for a while, clashing with the Roman Government towards last year’s WrestleMania before finally getting a boost many fans think he deserves towards the end of 2019.

This drive will see a face turn for McIntyre, and a victory at Royal Rumble this year. What makes this match special for Drew is that Brock Lesnar entered the match at number one and will last for almost 30 minutes. McIntyre was – with Ricochet’s help – who would eventually eliminate Lesnar.

So when McIntyre won the Royal Rumble and left the following night with RAW, he made the declaration for WrestleMania 36 and challenged Lesnar.

After the two men went back and forth in the weeks leading up to this weekend’s event, both of them finally entered the ring Sunday night to solve the problem.

Lesnar won the WWE Championship in the first episode of Friday Night Smackdown on Fox, defeating Kofi Kingston in seconds. He will defend his title against Rey Mysterio and Ricochet before competing against McIntyre.

What do you think about McIntyre who won the WWE Championship? Where did he and Brock Lesnar go from here? Let us know in the comments section.