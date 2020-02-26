drew-pember-in-concussion-protocol,-not-with-vols-basketball-vs.-arkansas

Mike Wilson, Knoxville
Revealed 6: 52 p.m. ET Feb. 26, 2020 | Up-to-date 6: 54 p.m. ET Feb. 26, 2020
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Vols ahead Drew Pember did not make the journey to Arkansas with his Tennessee teammates.
The UT freshman is in concussion protocol, according to a UT spokesperson.
Fascinated in this matter? You may possibly also want to watch these image galleries:
Autoplay
Present Thumbnails
Present Captions
Pember is averaging 1.three factors for each in 5.5 minutes. The Bearden merchandise has performed much less than a moment in the each and every of the earlier two video games.
He experienced a period-substantial 8 factors and five rebounds from Alabama Point out on Nov. 20.