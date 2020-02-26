Thursday, February 27, 2020
Drew Pember in concussion protocol, not with Vols basketball vs. Arkansas

Jermaine Hoffman
Mike Wilson, Knoxville
Feb. 26, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Vols ahead Drew Pember did not make the journey to Arkansas with his Tennessee teammates.

The UT freshman is in concussion protocol, according to a UT spokesperson.

Tennessee's Drew Pember (3) takes a shot during an exhibition game between University of Tennessee and Eastern New Mexico Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. At the half, the score is Tennessee 52, Eastern New Mexico 28.

Tennessee guard Davonte Gaines (0), Tennessee forward Drew Pember (3) and Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (5) walk off the court together after Tennessee’s basketball game against Chattanooga at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., on Monday, November 25, 2019.

Tennessee forward Drew Pember (3) and Chattanooga guard David Jean-Baptiste (3) fight for a loose ball during Tennessee’s basketball game against Chattanooga at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., on Monday, November 25, 2019.

Tennessee forward Drew Pember (3) looks for an open teammate during Tennessee’s basketball game against Chattanooga at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., on Monday, November 25, 2019.

Tennessee forward Drew Pember (3) gives an interview during Tennessee mens basketball media day inside Pratt Pavilion in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, October 11, 2019.

Tennessee forward Drew Pember (3) defends Chattanooga guard A.J. Caldwell (0) during Tennessee’s basketball game against Chattanooga at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., on Monday, November 25, 2019.

Tennessee forward Drew Pember (3) and Chattanooga guard David Jean-Baptiste (3) fight for a loose ball during Tennessee’s basketball game against Chattanooga at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., on Monday, November 25, 2019.

Pember is averaging 1.three factors for each in 5.5 minutes. The Bearden merchandise has performed much less than a moment in the each and every of the earlier two video games.

He experienced a period-substantial 8 factors and five rebounds from Alabama Point out on Nov. 20.

