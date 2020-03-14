Drift Max Pro Mod Apk (v2.4.15) Unlimited Money + Free Shopping + Data

Hi! Drift Max Pro Game Lover’s If you are looking to download the latest Drift Max Pro Mod Apk (v2.4.15) Unlimited Money + Free Shopping + OBB, then congratulations for getting to the right page. On this page, we’ll know what the Drift Max Pro Android specialty and its Mod Apk version will give you one click Fastest CDN drive connection for easy download Drift Max Pro Racing game Android.

The name of the game

Drift Max Pro

Version for Android

4.1 and higher

Category

Racing

user reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars

Current version

v2.4.15

Last update

Size

What is the specialty of the Drift Max Pro Racing Mod Apk

Released by Tiramisu, Drift Max Pro (MOD Free Shopping, Unlimited Money) is quickly gaining popularity among players around the world. Since launch, the game has millions of downloads and has received positive feedback from players. If you like cars and get bored with traditional racing speed games, you can’t miss this game. Download Drift Max Pro to your tires and print tires on all roads.

Fast and Furious is a very popular racing series that everyone has watched. In addition, the exciting pursuit of supercar is unique; We also see two-man driving techniques in Toretto Dominic and Brian O’Connor. The basic technique for car racing is drift. Because the two main characters are drifting so nice and great, right?

Based on drift technique Drift Max Pro helps you join a unique racing car.

To play a game-:

In Drift Max Pro, the main functions of a player do not run like some traditional racing games (ie Speed ​​to End first in each race). If you use it in this game, you will surely become a loser.

Your main task in the game is that you must constantly drift to get the maximum score. Technical factors are always at the top. Let people see how well you drive. In fact, drift is a demanding technique, the number of people can be dropped only on the finger. In Drift Max Pro, however, this technique is easy to handle with the right Ga keys, a combination of brakes and steering wheel. Each level of the game is limited, you only need enough points and then arrive at the destination in time, so you are the winner of this race. Too simple, right?

The more beautiful the drift you get, the more points. Drift Max Pro has the ideal rating system to evaluate your performance. Practice your racing skills, earn lots of points and create new records. Connect with friends and win them on the leaderboard.

Multi-track races-:

Drift Max Pro owns some famous racing maps around the world. From the busy streets of Tokyo, the streets of Madrid in Spain, or the colorful coils of Brazil … all in an exciting game. Although the racetrack is organized from easy to difficult, you have to overcome every round of the game to overcome difficult challenges.

Supercar- system:

In racing games it is impossible to mention the modern supersport that everyone needs. Drift Max Pro owns dozens of supercars from the world’s leading car manufacturers. Lots of cars such as Ferrari or Lamborghini from Ford, Toyota is waiting to reach the garage. After each level of the game you will receive an amount based on your score. Using this money to buy a car and upgrade car accessories makes it easy to win the race.

Graphic Performance-:

The game has surprisingly beautiful 3D graphics, easily matches any racing game on the market (but never compared to Asphalt 9). A special speed effect increases your running phase. In particular, the sound of the game is very real. Wheels cut on the road will surely impress you. Enjoy the pleasure of winning a hot model in the game.

It’s time to download drift max for:

After downloading, I spent all day playing this racing game. This game does not require an internet connection to play the game, so you are completely satisfied with its quality and fluency. The feeling of performing the artistic phase of drift or buying super expensive cars is great. If you’re looking for a special racing game in 2018, downloading Drift Max Pro to your device won’t be delayed.

Amazing new features of Drift Max Pro for Android

From the creators of the legendary drift game Drift Max comes a new Drift Game: Drift Max Pro!

Online multiplayer-:

Race against real players from around the world and dominate the leaderboards in online multiplayer mode! Choose from two different multiplayer modes, Classic Drift and Racing, and show your opponents who are pros.

Car modification options:

Career regime with 10 seasons and hundreds of challenges:

Game Type:

Choose a drifting car, edit it and start drifting and racing. Choose a camera and view the race track from outside the car or inside the cockpit. If you like racing and drift games, download the Drift Max Pro – Car Drifting Game with racing cars, choose an exciting drift racing mode and burn the asphalt! Continue drifting and operating in 2018.

Note: No Internet connection required after installing Drift Max Pro! Play offline games for a long time!

Warning: Drift Max Pro does not currently have a cloud storage feature. Removing a game may result in the loss of all game progress and in-app purchases.

You can follow the game development on our Facebook page.

Bikes on the highway will excite you. Benefit from the success of both successful most models. It’s time for you

Choose your convergent car, edit it and start racing and drifting. Choose a camera and change the way you view the track, either in the cockpit or from the vehicle. If you like racing and touring games, download Drift Max Pro – with Racing Automobiles now the Automobile Drifting Game, choose between exciting drift modes and burn asphalt! Continue racing and drifting in 2018.

MODIFICATION OF CARS-:

What’s new in the latest updated version

OUR NEW EVENT, MUSCLE IS COMING!

Fill in all 15 days of action and get a chance to get behind the wheel of THE THE MUSCLE! You only have 15 days to complete all races, so be sure to check every day!

SEASONS GREETINGS!

New Year sale started! Check your store now.

NEW CUSTOMER – NEON LIGHTS!

Look at the edit store for neon lighting options.

Minor UI improvements.

Minor bug fixes

What the user says about Drift Max Pro Mod Android

1. user-: Graphics are one of the best, the game runs smoothly, but physics is absolute nonsense. This game is for kids. It balances for you. When you break a wheel as soon as the drift starts, the steering starts against each other. So basically just hold the same steering wheel with the whole drift. Throttle control, weight transfer, counter-steering, shifting, no matter … get the right angle of access and get bored to death with all your unresponsive drift.

2. user-: The graphics are great, the performance is great (60 frames per second on my 660 image), the track and environment are great, the music is fine (you need more diversity, why she only had 2 music, even though it cools me), cars are good ( u you have to give the name of the car, even if you change the real name to avoid copyright) games are the best (easy drifting, good for casual), free 2 play friendly (not too scaly to me, after 10 hours i can buy 1 of all class cars, of course you need to watch some ads). Continue updating this game.

3. user-: Guys, this is a great game. I rarely leave reviews, but I had to do this. The game is not boring, you have difficult but not impossible challenges all the time, you feel rewarded and you do not have to play desperate to get money, gold, cards etc. Overall, this game offered me the best experience so far, so review. More cars and more modification modes would make me fall in love with mobile games. GREAT WORKER, KEEP IT UP !!

Provided Mod Features Apk

Unlimited money

Unlimited money Free shopping

Free shopping No ads

