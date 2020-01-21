Drinking and driving limit: too many people mistakenly believe that three drinks are enough

Motorists are still confused about the “ambiguous” drinking and driving laws, many believing that they can get behind the wheel after three drinks.

New research released today shows that the average motorist has a significant knowledge deficit regarding drinking and driving laws.

While almost three-quarters of motorists are confident that they understand the rules, only 22% actually know the legal legal limit for adults – and 20% think they can drink at least three drinks before driving.

The results suggest that people base the amount they drink around the number of drinks they think they can have, rather than the alcohol content in the blood, which can vary widely from person to person.

Alcohol contributes to around 30% of the fatal traffic accidents in New Zealand. About 1,100 people have been killed and 5,300 others injured in drinking and driving crashes in the past 10 years.

The current limit was implemented by the Land Transport Amendment Act in 2014, lowering the drinking and driving limit for adult drivers over the age of 20 from 400mcg to 250mcg of alcohol per liter of breath.

AA road safety spokesperson Dylan Thomsen said the current approach to preventing drinking and driving does not work.

“Even with the reduction of the alcohol limit in 2014, we have not seen the number of people driving under the influence of alcohol drop by much, and now it has leveled off.

“We need to do more to control blood alcohol tests and checkpoints – without it, more of these people will think they are more likely to get away with drinking and driving.”

Thomsen said part of the problem was that the current system was “a little ambiguous”.

“The general rule is that you should agree if you have no more than two standard drinks. But people need to be more aware of what a standard drink is. There are so many subjective things to think about. with that too, like building people, or did you eat? “

The research was conducted by DB Breweries and general manager Peter Simons said it confirmed that the public had misunderstood the official guidelines for alcohol in the blood.

“This research has shown us that instead of thinking about the alcohol in the blood, people find it easier to consider the” number of drinks “allowed before getting behind the wheel. This is a problem because it’s such a subjective measure. “

According to the Institute of Environmental Sciences and Research, most adults are likely to drink two standard drinks in two hours and stay under the limit.

However, research from the National Institute of Health and Clinical Excellence shows that drivers with 250 mcg of alcohol per liter of breath are three times more likely to die in an accident, because even small amounts of influence reaction times, judgment and co-driving. ordination.

The scene of an accident in which Leah Abrams was struck by a driver just above the blood alcohol limit in 2015. Photo / Provided

Auckland woman Leah Abrams was seriously injured by a liquor driver at Mount Eden in 2015.

The 44-year-old, who has set up an anti-drink-driving campaign, No One Ever Stands Alone, believes there should be a zero alcohol policy for all drivers given the ambiguity of the current rules.

“After being struck by a driver under the influence of alcohol, I spent a week in the hospital and the rest of 2016 recovering from my injuries,” she said.

“The driver who hit me was not madly over the limit, he had consumed 400mcg of alcohol, which is just the dawn of what is currently legal in New Zealand.

“It shows that although he was at the right end of the scale, he had consumed enough to be weak enough to cause my crash and change my life forever.

“The mindset has to change, to stay within limits not to drink at all when you are going to drive. You put others in danger and it is not worth it.”

Brake Safety Charity Brake also asks motorists to give alcohol a boost when it comes to driving.

Caroline Perry, New Zealand director of Brake, said it was extremely risky to get behind the wheel after a drink, so this new research into people’s attitudes was cause for great concern.

“Even if you feel good after a drink, the reality is that if you get behind the wheel, you put yourself and others in unnecessary danger. The only safe amount of alcohol to drink if you drive is zero.”

Sandra Venables, Assistant Commissioner of Traffic Police, echoed the comments.

“Our message is always that if you drink, don’t drive.

“We want people to be safe and responsible; plan ahead when socializing, or make alternative arrangements if circumstances change while you are away. This is never worth the risk of getting behind the wheel or riding a bike when you’ve been drinking and could be impaired. “

Drivers caught with blood alcohol levels between 251 mcg and 400 mcg are fined $ 200 and 50 demerit points, but avoid a conviction. Anyone who has been caught driving over 400 mcg goes to court.

Ministry of Justice figures show that the number of impaired driving convictions increased from 17,634 in 2016/17 to 18,463 in 2018/19.

• In 2018/19, New Zealand counted 18,463 impaired driving charges, of which 94% were convicted.

• Among those convicted, 76% were men and 23% were women.

• 427 Kiwis were imprisoned in 2018/19 for driving under the influence.

