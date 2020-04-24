Drive-in testing for COVID-19 scheduled for Kahuku, Waimanalo, Lanai, Big Island this weekend

More drive-through tests for COVID-19 are scheduled for Oahu this weekend.

In addition to the tests held in Ewa Beach today, Honolulu County officials will offer drive-to-reach tests in Kahuku on Saturday and in Waimanalo on Sunday.

The first Hawaii Medical Group is running drive-through event testing, available for uninsured individuals.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, drive-through tests will be available in the rear parking lot at Kahuku Medical Center, at 56-117 St. Pualalea.

From 9 a.m. at 1 p.m. Sunday, testing will be held at Waimanalo District Park. Access to the park will be from Hihimanu Street.

For each location, county officials asked participants to follow the signs posted in the test area.

Everyone who attends first will be screened for symptoms and asked to provide personal information and contact numbers so that the results can be made known.

The drive-to-reach test is part of the county’s testing effort focused on communities across Oahu, and to identify COVID-19 “hot spots” on the island.

For more information on Oahu testing events, call Premier Medical Group Hawaii at 304-8816 or 367-6020.

The test is also available on neighboring islands this weekend.

On Saturday, Maui County will offer tests to drive the new coronavirus between 8 and 11 on Lanai. Testing is by appointment only for residents 15 years old and older.

The test on Lanai will take place in the back parking lot of the old Dole administration building in Lanai City. Drivers are asked to approach the test site via Queen Street and enter the rear parking lot from the 7th Street side.

The service will be provided in collaboration with the Straub Medical Center-Lanai clinic, Lanai Community Health Center, Pulama Lanai and Lanai police.

For an appointment, call 565-6423 for Straub Medical Center Lanai Clinic and 565-6919 for Lanai Community Health Center.

Tests are also available Monday through Saturday at Straub or Lanai community clinics.

Maui County recently administered about 250 test-drive tests on Maui on Thursday.

On the island of Hawaii, drive-through tests will be held Saturday in North Kohala.

Officials in Hawaii County also announced that starting this Saturday, Kona Emergency Care will offer drive-through screening and testing at its Po Terrace, 75-5995 Kuakini Highway, from 9 a.m. at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Kona Urgent Care clinics are free and open to the public, but will be evaluated first to determine if they meet the criteria for testing. Pre-register, call 854-3566.

