driver-accused-of-killing-three-family-members-in-us-19-crash-is-denied-reduce-bond

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The gentleman accused of killing a spouse and children of 3 in the course of a strike-and-operate appeared in court Friday afternoon.

Information Channel 8 captured the instant the spouse and children of the victims gave a assertion and witnessed the 22-12 months-aged gentleman accused of killing the spouse and children crying in courtroom.

According to the Florida Freeway Patrol, the crash took place on Feb. one on US-19. Troopers say Tanner Hackman, 22, was driving in a 2013 Buick Lacrosse on US-19 just soon after 11: 30 p.m. when he ran a red mild and struck a motor vehicle turning remaining from Tampa Street.

FHP claimed Hackman and a passenger in the vehicle that ran the pink mild took off on foot soon after the crash, leaving the other automobile guiding.

Friday in court docket, Hackman’s legal professional requested the decide to think about decreasing the bond quantity for his shopper. The legal professional reported due to the fact Hackman lived with his mom and dad and had no belongings it is truly the moms and dads who have been staying fiscally punished. The judge denied the request and the bond for Hackman stays at $600,000.

The crash killed Bruce E. Johnson, 65, Lisa M. Johnson, 49, and Glenworth M. Johnson, 18, who were being in a 2010 Nissan Versa. The three victims were being Clearwater residents.

8 On Your Side’s Christine McLarty spoke with Lisa’s mom. She expressed grief declaring she is nevertheless in shock that the daughter she adopted when she was 3 is gone, alongside with her son-in-legislation and grandson.

She stated Lisa labored for the Tampa Bay Times offering papers. She stated her husband and son had been in the car or truck that night time just to enable her deliver the papers. Lisa and Bruce are survived by their two daughters, who are 20 and 27 years previous, according to the household.

In accordance to the FHP crash report, all three of the Johnson’s were not wearing a seatbelt.

Hackman has been charged with vehicular murder and leaving the scene of a crash involving a death. The identity of the other human being in Hackman’s automobile continues to be unfamiliar at this time.

