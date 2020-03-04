driver-arrested-for-assault-with-a-deadly-weapon-following-wild-crash-in-north-hollywood:-video-clip

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A 27-12 months-previous person was arrested on a felony charge in relationship with a violent incident involving two cars at an intersection in North Hollywood, authorities introduced Tuesday.

At the very least two witnesses recorded video of the extended crash, which the Los Angeles Police Section claimed happened Monday night at Victory and Laurel Canyon boulevards.

The footage displays a white BMW sedan — with the driver’s doorway open — slamming into the driver’s aspect of a pickup truck. The front of the motor vehicle continues to frequently push from the truck even just after the affect.

The truck commences to generate away but is adopted by the driver of the auto, which sideswipes the truck around a bus cease. At minimum one human being at the bus prevent is viewed leaping out of the way.

Equally vehicles make a U-flip on the avenue before the footage finishes.

David Zulayan, the driver of the BMW, was taken into custody Monday evening on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, an LAPD spokesperson claimed. His bail was set at $30,000.

The circumstances that led to the confrontation were unclear.