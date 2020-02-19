[driver-calls-911-soon-after-fence-submit-pierces-chest]

(KPRC/NBC Information) A Texas man is recovering immediately after he was impaled by a fence submit in a Tuesday morning crash.

Montgomery County Medical center District officers reported they been given a connect with at close to four a.m. from a gentleman who reported he strike a deer, ran off the road and hit a fence.

North Montgomery County and New Waverly fire officials mentioned they responded and observed the man’s Chevrolet pickup entangled in a fence for NRS Trailers, a trailer sales firm.

Officers explained the man, who is in his 20′s, was awake and aware with an approximately 2-inch fence put up by means of his chest and wholly going through his human body when they arrived at the scene.

