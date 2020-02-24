driver-carjacked-immediately-after-stolen-motor-vehicle-crashes-on-dan-ryan:-law-enforcement

Two individuals are in custody Monday immediately after a stolen car or truck crashed on the Dan Ryan Expressway just before anyone inside stole a different automobile in Bridgeport on the South Facet.

Officers spotted the stolen silver Nissan and tried using to pull it over at 2: 22 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Yale Avenue in Englewood, according to Chicago law enforcement. The Nissan, which was taken in a carjacking in south suburban Calumet Park, took off north on I-94.

It crashed about 2: 30 a.m. on the Dan Ryan close to 35th Avenue, police said. Someone who was in the Nissan then pressured the driver out of a close by black Honda Civic and drove away north on the expressway.

Responding officers took two other males into custody at the scene, law enforcement explained. It was not instantly distinct which of the occupants was driving the Nissan at the time of the crash.

No accidents were being noted as detectives go on to investigate.

