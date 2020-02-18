[driver-charged-in-crash-that-killed-ten-12-months-old-visalia-female-last-august]

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) — Last August, 10-year-outdated Francine Salazar passed away after her family’s car was struck by a driver who authorities say missed a halt sign at a rural Tulare County intersection.

The tragic event led to a touching, inspiring act of generosity when her spouse and children made a decision to donate her organs, saving lives and therapeutic other individuals.

The tiny girl’s memory lives on through her gift.

At home, loved ones customers have preserved some of Francine’s most precious times.

They added Valentine’s bouquets to the collection on Friday.

On the exact working day, they discovered out Tulare County prosecutors experienced filed criminal fees from the driver of the other auto, Sara Spagnolini.

The Tulare County District Attorney’s Place of work has charged her with vehicular manslaughter, a felony, and driving on a suspended or revoked license, a misdemeanor.

She’s also charged with two visitors infractions-failure to quit at a halt indication and unsafe pace for prevailing circumstances.

At the time, Spagnolini explained to the California Freeway Patrol she was driving amongst 60 and 80 miles for every hour.

Francine’s loved ones tells us they have been ready much too long for the rates, but say they will continue to combat for justice for Francine.

It is really unclear if Spagnolini has been arrested nevertheless, and a initial court docket day hasn’t been set.

Last thirty day period, Francine’s relatives submitted a civil lawsuit against Spagnolini and Tulare County.

A hearing in that scenario will acquire put in May perhaps.