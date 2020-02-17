[driver-concerned-in-deadly-collision-with-motorcyclist-on-chester-avenue-arrested-for-dui,-gross-vehicular-manslaughter]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A driver included in a collision that killed a motorcyclist Friday evening has been arrested on suspicion of DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter, according to law enforcement.

Officers have been named to the intersection of Chester Avenue and 2nd Avenue just before six p.m. for the collision involving a pick-up truck and a motorcycle.

Bakersfield police Sgt. Ken Sporer stated it seems a decide on-up truck designed an unsafe transform as the motorcyclist approached the intersection. The motorcyclist collided with the truck and died of his injuries at the scene.

The man’s identity will be launched by the coroner’s place of work.

Officials identified the driver as Torres Dawson. Officers reported Dawson was established to be intoxicated and was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail.

Dawson is because of in court docket on Feb. 19, according to Kern County inmate database.

Everyone with information on the collision is requested to connect with Bakersfield police at 327-7111.