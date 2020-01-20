Driver Crashes in Building After Shooting Near Fresno State

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Police are investigating a shootout that sent a man to hospital in an apartment complex near Fresno State, northeast of Fresno.

Fresno police received several calls from neighbors regarding shots fired just before 12:30 p.m. on Cedar and Barstow avenues.

When the police arrived at the scene, they found a car which crashed into a building riddled with multiple bullet holes. The officers say the driver was still in the car and was shot.

“We assume the shots came from a vehicle. We cannot say for sure,” said Fresno police lieutenant Anthony Dewall. “Unfortunately, we have no description of the vehicle. It doesn’t seem like a random shot. There is really nothing to worry about.”

Officers say the driver said he was dropping off his friends when he heard the gunshots. He told police that he had lost control of his car and collided with the building. His two passengers took off running.

The driver was taken to the hospital and should be fine.

Investigators are examining nearby surveillance footage in hopes of finding leads.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.