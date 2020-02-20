[Driver dies in car or truck fire right after crashing into North Chicago ditch on Skokie Highway]

Authorities are trying to identify a driver who died in a fiery solitary-car crash Thursday morning in suburban North Chicago.

The driver shed control about 8: 30 a.m. and crashed into a ditch on southbound Skokie Highway just south of Buckley Street along the Canadian Countrywide railway, North Chicago law enforcement mentioned in a assertion.

Firefighters extinguished the fireplace and observed an individual inside of, in accordance to North Chicago Fire Dept. Main Dell City.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, police stated.

Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper reported the driver continues to be unknown, and the crash stays less than investigation.