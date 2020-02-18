[driver-fleeing-law-enforcement-in-simi-valley-crashes-into-utility-pole,-will-cause-energy-outage]

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) — A suspect was wounded just after a short chase ended in a violent crash in Simi Valley Monday night time.

The crash took place around Fitzgerald and Erringer streets just ahead of 11: 15 p.m., Simi Valley police mentioned.

Officers at first attempted to pull about the driver in the silver Lexus for operating a crimson mild at the intersection of Sycamore Road and Los Angeles Avenue.

The suspect led law enforcement on a chase southbound on Sycamore Street before turning westbound on to Fitzgerald Highway.

Law enforcement explained the 40-calendar year-aged male took out a curb and crashed into a utility pole, knocking out ability in the spot.

They say alcoholic beverages may possibly have played a portion in the crash.

The suspect was transported to a trauma heart with significant injuries.

Energy is staying restored in the area.