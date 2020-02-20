[Driver flees targeted visitors cease, strikes officer in Logan Square]

A Chicago police officer was hospitalized Wednesday right after he was dragged by a motor vehicle that fled a visitors cease in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The officer tried using to stop the black four-door sedan about 9: 15 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Fullerton Avenue, Chicago law enforcement stated. Following the officer approached, the driver sped off, putting and dragging him for an not known length.

The officer “sustained accidents throughout the body” and was taken to Stroger Medical center in truthful ailment, law enforcement reported.

No 1 is in custody as Place North detectives look into.

