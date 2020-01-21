Driver hit in car, killing 3 teenagers – KGET 17

Posted: jan 20, 2020 / 13:29 PST / Updated: jan 20, 2020 / 15:58 PST

This Monday, January 20, 2020, a reservation photo released by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department shows Anurag Chandra, 42, of Corona, California. Los Angeles, killing three people and wounding three others before fleeing, authorities said on Monday. (Riverside County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

TEMESCAL VALLEY, California (AP) – A driver in southern California intentionally hit a Toyota Prius with six teenagers inside, killing three and injuring three before fleeing, authorities said on Monday.

The Prius left the road and struck a tree around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the Temescal Valley, Riverside County, southeast of Los Angeles.

Anurag Chandra, 42, of Corona, was arrested soon after in a neighborhood near the crash site, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“It was an intentional act,” CHP lieutenant David Yokley said at a press conference, although he did not disclose any reason. “Our investigation led us to believe that Mr. Chandra intentionally crashed into the Prius, causing the driver to lose control.”

“The investigation has now gone from a hit-and-run collision to a homicide,” he said.

The firefighters released teenagers trapped in the car. One boy died at the scene and two others were declared dead in hospitals. Their names were not immediately released.

The other victims were slightly injured, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear whether one of the adolescents was wearing seat belts, authorities said.

A witness followed the other car and notified the police. Officers found an Infiniti with frontal damage parked in an area near the crash site, agent Juan Quintero told Riverside Press-Enterprise.

Chandra was charged with malicious murder and assault with a lethal weapon. It was not immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.