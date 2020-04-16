Driver in deadly Ipswich crash was working with cellphone

An Ipswich girl has been cited for motor automobile murder and for working with her cellphone whilst driving in link with an incident that claimed the everyday living of a bicyclist past thirty day period and injured his wife and son, authorities mentioned.

Ryane Linehan, 43, has been cited for motor vehicle murder by negligent operation, marked lanes violation and composing, sending or studying an electronic information whilst driving, for killing George Norris of Ipswich and for injuring his wife and son, according to Essex District Legal professional Jonathan Blodgett and Ipswich Law enforcement Chief Paul Nikas.

Linehan has been summoned to appear at a Might 18 hearing in Ipswich District Courtroom, in which a clerk magistrate will determine if there is possible trigger to issue a prison complaint, Blodgett and Nikas stated in a joint statement.

Norris, 58, was driving his bike on March 26 on Topsfield Highway in Ipswich with his spouse, 60, and son, 19, when they ended up struck by a 2011 Kia Soul that Linehan was driving, authorities stated.

She remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation whilst Norris was airlifted to Massachusetts Typical Medical center, where he died early the next morning, authorities explained.

His wife and son also had been hospitalized but survived, claimed Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the DA.

A law mandating that motorists who use their phones do so hands no cost went into result on Feb. 23. Drivers who broke the law were issued warnings until finally April 1.