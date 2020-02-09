Driver in Florida GOP voter registration tent, man arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Florida – Florida investigators have arrested a man accused of driving his van into a voter registration tent filled with Trump supporters in the parking lot of a shopping center.

Mark Alfieri, a volunteer inside the tent, said that he and he and five other volunteers missed him by a few inches.

“A bit out of the blue, a man approached us in a van, waved at us, some kind of friendly behavior, thought he was coming to talk to us,” said Alfieri. “Instead, he accelerated his vehicle and entered our tent, our tables, directly.”

No one was injured during the accident.

The driver, later identified by the Jacksonville sheriff’s office as Gregory Timm, 27, then left. Members of the Duval County GOP were able to take photos of the brown and golden pickup truck that was leaving.

“We are outraged by this senseless act of violence against our great volunteers,” said Duval GOP president Dean Black in a Facebook statement. “The Duval County Republican Party will not be intimidated by these cowards and we will not be silenced. I call on all of the Republicans in our big city to stand up, get involved and show these radicals that we we will not be intimidated from exercising our Constitutional Rights. “

President Donald Trump even responded to the incident on Twitter, saying, “Watch out for the tough guys you play with!”

Investigators said they did not know if the incident was politically motivated at the time.

Timm was arrested several hours later. He is charged with aggravated assault, criminal wrongdoing and driving with a suspended license.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.