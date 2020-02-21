[Driver in stolen car hits law enforcement auto, sales opportunities officer on chase in east central Fresno]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — A search is on for the suspects who strike a law enforcement officer’s automobile then led him on a short chase in east central Fresno.

Officers say the officer pulled up powering a white Audi parked in the intersection on Peach Avenue near the Freeway 180 on-ramp. When the officer honked his horn, the driver put the automobile in reverse and backed into the patrol automobile.

The officer experimented with to pull in excess of the driver, but the Audi sped off.

The pursuit ended at Willow Avenue and Leisure after the driver of a white Audi shed command of the vehicle and slammed into a chain-link fence.

Witnesses say at least two guys ran from the car or truck.

Fresno law enforcement say the motor vehicle was stolen.