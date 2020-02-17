[Driver loses control of auto, crashes into pole, wall in the vicinity of Fig Yard]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — The California Freeway Patrol is investigating what induced a driver to shed regulate of their automobile, crash into a pole and smash into a wall in northwest Fresno.

Officers responded to Moroa and Ashlan in Fig Back garden at all-around four: 30 a.m.

The crash prompted destruction to the front finish of the Toyota Camry, and the passenger wheel sheered off from the car.

The driver is anticipated to be Ok. No other accidents were claimed.

The induce of the crash is beneath investigation.