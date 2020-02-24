driver-sought-after-hitting-teen-bicyclist-outside-hillsborough-co.-school;-fhp-says

Posted:
/ Updated:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver fled the scene after hitting a 15-year-old bicyclist with her car outside a Hillsborough County high school Monday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
FHP said the student was struck at the intersection of US-92 and Peach Street around 9 a.m. while on his way to Armwood High School. He was treated for minor injuries, and was not hospitalized.
The collision occurred at a marked crosswalk, FHP said.
The boy told police the driver stopped and spoke to him briefly, but then returned to her sedan and left the scene.
The driver is described as a 30-40-year-old woman driving an older model Toyota sedan and was wearing a pink sweater at the time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.
