driver-suspected-of-assaulting-police-officer-is-apprehended-around-palmdale-soon-after-substantial-speed-chase

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) — A driver suspected of assaulting a police officer with a lethal weapon led authorities on a high-velocity chase from Palmdale to Santa Clarita and back in advance of becoming apprehended Wednesday afternoon, authorities claimed.

Various patrol units from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol pursued the silver four-door Honda CRV as it manufactured its way along the southbound 14 Freeway and exited on to surface area roadways shortly right after 5: 30 p.m.

Deputies at one point unsuccessfully deployed a spike strip in entrance of the SUV, which then reentered the 14 Freeway and headed back northbound towards Palmdale.

The male suspect continuously arrived at speeds of more than 100 mph.

As he approached the Acton spot shortly before 6 p.m., he exited the freeway and pulled more than on to the aspect of the street.

About half a dozen regulation enforcement automobiles stopped behind the SUV, and deputies and CHP officers obtained out with their weapons drawn.

The suspect then exited his auto with his fingers up and was handcuffed without having incident.