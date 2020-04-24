Driver Who Fled Lethal Cop Crash Allegedly Taunted Dying Officers

A home loan broker who allegedly fled the scene of a deadly crash on Melbourne’s Japanese Freeway that left four law enforcement officers lifeless is alleged to have filmed the dying officers ahead of leaving the scene on foot, ridiculing them for ruining his Porsche, a court has read.

41-year-old Richard Pusey fronted Melbourne Magistrates Court earlier this morning, billed with a laundry checklist of offences provided driving at a dangerous velocity, reckless perform endangering life, failing to remain just after a drug examination, failing to render support, failing to exchange details, possession of a drug of dependence, destruction of proof, and three counts of committing an indictable offence whilst on bail.

Pusey was pulled in excess of by law enforcement on Wednesday night allegedly travelling at 149km/h. He subsequently returned a favourable drug exam for ice and hashish. Pusey was reported to have been urinating on the facet of the freeway when a refrigerated truck veered into the emergency lane and struck 4 police officers and Pusey’s vehicle. The driver of the truck is thought to have endured a professional medical episode and is now becoming addressed in clinic.

The four officers involved, Major Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Constable Glen Humphris, Senior Constable Kevin King, and Constable Josh Prestney all died as a consequence of the collision.

This morning, the court docket read evidence from the law enforcement report, which said that as other motorists stopped to render guidance, Pusey allegedly retrieved two iPhones from his motor vehicle and commenced using video clips of the scene, including of the mortally wounded officers.

Senior Constable Taylor’s system digicam is reported to have captured the aftermath of the incident. In court docket, law enforcement allege that that footage shows Pusey strolling up to Taylor, who was pinned to the truck, and declaring to her “There you go, amazing, absolutely wonderful. All I required to do was go dwelling and have some sushi and now you fucked my fucking auto.” A law enforcement pathologist believes Senior Constable Taylor was likely nonetheless alive at that stage.

Law enforcement in court docket asserted that Pusey phoned Fitzroy Law enforcement Station afterwards that night and was explained to to current himself, to which he responded that he “couldn’t.” At 9:40am Thursday morning, Pusey presented to the West Melbourne Police Centre on Spencer Road with a law firm and surrendered a phone which law enforcement later found experienced been intentionally wiped to factory configurations. A research of his Fitzroy house later uncovered an Apple iphone 11 which law enforcement imagine Pusey utilised to movie the crash scene.

In addressing media this afternoon, Victorian Law enforcement Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton stated of the case “sometimes… you are reminded that evil walks among the us.”

Pusey did not apply for bail, and was remanded in custody in advance of a scheduled courtroom look on July 16.

Image:

AAP