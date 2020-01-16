Drivers attempted murder allegations as Plant City official recovers from being run over

LAKELAND, Florida (WFLA) – A Plant City official is still in Lakeland Regional Health Intensive Care Unit after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday during a fatal cross-country crime, police said.

The accused driver, who was shot twice by two different law enforcement agencies during the ordeal, is charged with attempted murder.

“He is currently suffering from excruciating pain from multiple fractures, cuts and internal injuries,” said Plant City Police captain Jerry Stwan of the nameless policeman.

The incident started in a parking lot in Plant City.

According to the police, Aaron Phillips and April Thompson were searched by the authorities.

Officials said Thompson, who was behind the wheel, drove irregularly and ran over an officer as detectives approached her car.

During the chaos, several officers fired their weapons and punched Thompson in the leg.

This is the fourth shootout in Plant City since December 1st, according to Captain Stwan.

After stealing a vehicle, the two were found in a Mulberry RV park.

“I was really scared because I had never seen anything like it and shot people. It’s crazy, ”said the witness Luis Zacarias.

“What happens when they get a shot at young children, play around with them, and what happens when they shoot them or whatever?” Said Adriana Lopez, a witness.

“Jackson sees (Phillips) reaching for the hallway. Jackson immediately pulls his gun and starts shooting to defend his life, ”said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Polk County MP Andre Jackson shot Phillips. Thompson was brought to Lakeland Regional Health with a second gunshot wound.

“There aren’t many people who are shot twice in one day by two different police officers in two different jurisdictions, but she did,” said Sheriff Judd.

According to Captain Stwan, Plant City is faced with attempted murder in addition to several minor offenses and crimes.

This will contribute to their existing detention record, which includes vehicle theft and meth charges.

According to Department of Corrections records, Phillips was released from prison in August after serving nearly four years for methane, theft of automobiles, and battery charges.

Courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Detectives made an independent arrest in the mobile home park on Wednesday evening.

Nichole De La Cruz was arrested on meth charges. Witnesses report that she lived in a motorhome right next to the place where the shootout took place.

