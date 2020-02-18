[drivers-excited-to-start-season-at-grand-prix-of-st.-petersburg]

by: Gabrielle Shirley
Posted:
/ Updated:
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is finally within reach. The race will serve as the season-opening race for the NTT IndyCar Series in March.
8 On Your Side’s Gabrielle Shirley spoke to two of the drivers on Tuesday morning. They are excited to start racing.
“It is a long offseason,” said 21-year-old Kyle Kirkwood of Jupiter, “so there is a lot of training that is involved especially for this track. It is typically the hottest and you are coming into a street course where you have to be on your game and, at the start of the season, it is tough so we do a lot of simulated work, a lot of training to make sure we are fit as drivers to come onto the street course and be ready.”
“To finally be here is surreal but it is calming at the same time,” added Oliver Askew, who is also from Jupiter, “because I have reached that goal I have been working towards for so long.”
Askew is a rookie driver. He will make his first full NTT IndyCar Series debut with Arrow McLaren SP this year in St. Petersburg.
LATEST SPORTS NEWS:
Top Videos
8 On Your Side’s Gabrielle Shirley spoke to IndyCar drivers about the crash involving Ryan Newman
Gasparilla Distance Classic and Black Girls RUN!
62-year-old set Guinness World Record for longest plank
62-year-old attempts to break record for world’s longest plank
8 On Your Side’s Gabrielle Shirley talks to drivers ahead of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
‘The dad brought me the child’s lifeless body’ East Lake Fire Rescue Lieutenant saves toddler from near-drowning
Pasco Co. Commissioners consider economic incentive plan for downtown development
Plant City airport ignites kids love for aviation with free flights
Deadly crash shuts down part of SR-52 in Pasco County
It Runs In The Family
Tuesday Midday Weather Update
Trending Stories