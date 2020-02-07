Driver’s license problems prevent over-75s from traveling abroad

Due to problems with the Dutch driving license authority CBR, around 85,000 Dutch pensioners were no longer able to go abroad, and especially those who live in the border areas are complaining.

The over-75s in the Netherlands have to undergo medical examinations before extending their license. However, the waiting lists are so long that the CBR automatically extends their driver’s license by one year.

However, pensioners are unable to drive with their old driver’s license outside of the Netherlands, and thousands who live near Germany and Belgium cannot shop or visit friends across the border. Others had to cancel their vacation.

“This is absolutely age discrimination,” said Tonnie van Keesteren, 75, the AD. “The CBR cannot work together and we are the ones affected by it.”

“I canceled my trips,” Barend Vellinga told Telegraaf. “We should have gone to France but we can’t. The chaos in the CBR means we can’t go on vacation. What kind of banana republic do we live in?”

The CBR does its best to solve the problems and can issue a temporary driver’s license in an emergency.

